Spokane Clinches Playoff Spot After Monster 2nd Period Sees off Kamloops

February 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, B.C. - The Chiefs traveled north for a one-game road trip to face the Kamloops Blazers, needing just one point from the game to clinch a playoff spot. It was a rare early start with puck drop at 2:00 PM for a Family Day celebration in Kamloops.

Spokane stumbled out of the starting blocks, going down 2-0 in the first. Courtney scored first followed by an easy tap-in on the power play goal for Behm.

The second period was a completely different story with Spokane flipping the game on its head.

The Chiefs were the glad recipient of a fortunate bounce to get on the board at 9:18. Harrington nets his 16th of the season with assists credited to Crampton and Mayes.

Mathis Preston tied it up at two goals apiece with a slick finish off a rebound at 13:05. The rookie gets his third goal in the past two games and is up to 17 on the season. Harrington and Crampton each recorded their second points of the night with an assist on the play.

The Chiefs took the lead with a trademark connection between Berkly Catton and Andrew Cristall at 15:30. Catton nearly scored himself on the back post before finding Cristall around the back of the net for the finish. The second period featured 27 shots on target for Spokane as the Chiefs find the net three times to take the lead.

Tensions bubbled in the third period with multiple roughing calls and a fighting major to each team. Both teams had excellent chances to find goal in the third but it would stay 3-2 until late in the period when Andrew Cristall found the empty net.

Spokane was 0/3 on the power play while the Blazers were 1/2. After a shaky first, Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler bounced back, making 21 saves in his 8th win of the season.

With the victory on Monday afternoon, the Chiefs become the second WHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season. Up next Spokane will return to the Spokane arena to play the Tri-City Americans on Friday, February 21st. It will be a very special 40th Anniversary Celebration and Avista Way To Save Poster Giveaway.

