Game Preview: Game 57 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

February 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the sixth of eight meetings between the Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes this season. The Tigers have won two of the previous five games. The games have been close with three being decided by a goal and each team scoring 17 goals overall. Hunter St. Martin (4G,3A) and Oasiz Wiesblatt (4G,3A) lead the way with seven points each in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024)

Previous Game: The Tigers shutout the Regina Pats 1-0 on Saturday night at Co-op Place. Niilopekka Muhonen was the lone goal scorer in the game. Gavin McKenna and Ryder Ritchie picked up the assists on the game winner. Jordan Switzer had a fantastic game in net for the Tigers. He made 22 saves to record his 20th win and second shutout of the season.

2024-25 Standings:

36-16-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (20-6-2-0)

Away (16-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (33) Wins - Jordan Switzer (20)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (68) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.894)

Points - Gavin McKenna (97) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.67)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (127) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+43)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 55 - 202 - 27.2%

Penalty Kill: 175 - 222 - 78.8%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 97 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 80 (7th)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 44 (10th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 33 (9th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (1st)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 17 (3rd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 68 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 54 (6th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 22 (Tied 5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 7 (Tied 3rd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 4th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +43 (2nd)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +35 (Tied 8th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 127 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 20 (Tied 6th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.67 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.87 (5th)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (Tied 2nd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 31 Game Point Streak - 68 Points

Ryder Ritchie 7 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Gavin McKenna 150 Career Assists 145 Career Assists

Tanner Molendyk 150 Career Points 148 Career Points

Ryder Ritchie 150 Career Games 149 Career Games

Ryder Ritchie 150 Career Points 143 Career Points

Hunter St. Martin 200 Career Games 197 Career Games

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 244 Career Points

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 8 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll, Steen

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 28-16-4-3 7-1-1-1

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 33-15-3-2 7-3-0-0

Edmonton Oil Kings 2 3-3-0-0 29-20-2-2 5-4-1-0

Kamloops Blazers 1 N/A 20-29-4-0 4-5-1-0

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 16-32-4-1 0-10-0-0

Lethbridge Hurricanes 3 2-3-0-0 34-17-2-1 6-3-1-0

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 21-27-4-2 6-4-0-0

Regina Pats 1 4-0-0-0 14-33-5-2 2-7-1-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Swift Current 5-3 Loss Vs Lethbridge - Mon. Feb 17 2:00 PM (MST)

Vs Prince Albert 5-4 OTL Vs Edmonton - Fri. Feb 21 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Saskatoon 5-3 Win Vs Kamloops - Sat. Feb 22 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert 3-1 Win @ Edmonton - Sun. Feb 23 6:00 PM (MST)

Vs Regina 1-0 Win @ Edmonton - Fri. Feb 28 6:00 PM (MST)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.