Broncos Host Hitmen in Family Day Game

February 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (28-22-1-1) will look for back-to-back wins at home on Family Day when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen (33-15-3-2) to InnovationPlex.

Swift Current is coming off a 6-5 shootout win at home Saturday night against the Saskatoon Blades staying in the hunt for top spot in the East Division Standings sitting six points back of the Prince Albert Raiders and five points behind Saskatoon and Brandon for the 5-6 seeds in the Eastern Conference, while just four points back of Edmonton for 7th in the conference. As for the Hitmen, it's been a winless start to their East Division road-trip with back-to-back losses with the Blades and Raiders.

It's Family Day at innovationPlex where there will be plenty of activities for all members of the family brought to you by the Broncos game-day sponsor Pioneer Co-op. The seeded 50/50 draw starts with a $5000 value, as well the Broncos will be wearing their reverse retro jerseys for the game.

You can catch the game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli with the pre-game show commencing at 4:45 and puck-drop kicking off at 5 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 28-22-1-1 Home: 17-8-1-0 Away: 11-14-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 11-5-1-0 Home: 5-1-1-0 Away: 6-5-0-0

LAST GAME 6-5 SOW vs Blades: Carlin Dezainde scored his second career hat-trick and Connor Gabriel scored the shootout winner in Round 10 for the Broncos 17th win on home ice this season against the Blades. Luke Mistelbacher finished the night with three points (1g, 2a) while Rylan Gould & Clarke Caswell all finished with multi-point games.

VS CALGARY: This is the third of four meetings this season between the Broncos & Hitmen. The Hitmen won the most previous match-up at Scotiabank Saddledome on December 15 by a count of 4-3. Lifetime against Calgary, Swift Current is 48-62-1-9 (three ties). While at home the Broncos hold a 30-27-0-3 (one tie) against the Hitmen. Luke Mistelbacher has four points against Calgary this season (2g, 2a)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) September 29/2023 - at Swift Current (3-0 SC)

December 15/2024 - at Calgary (4-3 CGY) December 6/2023 - at Calgary (6-5 SC)

February 26 /2026 - at Calgary December 17/2023 - at Calgary (7-4 CGY)

March 7/2025 - at Swift Current March 22/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

March 23/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 CGY)

