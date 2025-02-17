Game Day Hub: February 17 vs. Seattle

The Portland Winterhawks are back home to celebrate Kids' Day with a matinee matchup against the Seattle Thunderbirds, continuing the I-5 rivalry presented by ZoomCare, today at 3:00 PM at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks battled toe-to-toe with the Thunderbirds on Saturday, but ultimately fell by a score of 4-2. The first period of the game saw five total goals between the two teams, one of which being Hawks defenseman Cole Slobodian's first tally of his Western Hockey League career. Slobodian blasted a wicked release from the slot beating T-Birds netminder Scott Ratzlaff blocker side. Portland also saw Diego Buttazzoni net yet another power play goal, bringing his team-leading total to 14 power play goals on the season, which ties him for fourth overall among all WHL skaters. Seattle added another goal in the second frame, while the Hawks struggled to break through the outstanding goaltending of Ratzlaff.

Exciting Events Await at the VMC for Kids Day Celebration presented by Boys and Girls Club

This year's Kids Day Game will be packed with exciting in-game experiences led by First Tee members, plus special performances and activities, including:

- Fred Meyer 7th Players taking the ice

- A junior in-game co-host leading the entertainment

- School trivia games during stoppages

- One lucky student announcing the starting lineup in the Winterhawks locker room

- School of Rock performing the National Anthem and intermission entertainment

- Coloring book passports featuring Tommy and local community groups

... and so much more!

Kids Corner Presented by SeaBee Construction

We invite all fans to stop by our Winterhawks Kids Corner, located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse near entry FF. Enjoy foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or browse through a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making these fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Season Ticket Holder Event

A reminder to our season ticket holders to check their email inboxes for more information about the postgame autograph event.

Sing Along Song: "Happy" by Pharrell Williams

Scouting Seattle

The Seattle Thunderbirds enter this afternoon's game with a 22-28-2-1 record and are coming off a 4-2 victory against Portland on Saturday night where Metaj Pekar netted two goals in the win. After winning four straight games, Seattle currently sit at 8th place in the Western Conference and 5th in the U.S. Division.

Offensively, the Thunderbirds are driven by center Braeden Cootes, who has tallied 48 points (21G, 27A) in 47 games this season. Nathan Pilling is another key point producer for the T-Birds, leading the team with 24 goals so far, including three game-winners and four total tallies against the Hawks this season.

Seattle netminder Scott Raztlaff has been a brick wall against the Hawks this season as Portland seems to struggle to solve the goaltending puzzle. He stopped 40 of 42 Portland shots on Feb. 15, earning himself first star of the game accolades. Ratzlaff has played in 37 games for the Thunderbirds, putting up a 3.41 GAA and .900 SAV%. The Winterhawks will aim to capitalize on the T-Birds' special teams, which have struggled this season, ranking 17th on the power play at 19.7% and 16th on the penalty kill at 74.7%. Seattle remains first in the Western League for penalty minutes per game, a statistic that Portland's power play unit will look to exploit.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds face off today for the sixth of ten I-5 Rivalry regular-season matchups presented by ZoomCare. Seattle has a one game advantage in the win column against Portland this season with three wins thus far. The Hawks are looking to level the series and grab their third win against the T-Birds. In the last rivalry home game on Feb 8, Jordan Duguay showcased his goal scoring prowess with his second two goal game of his WHL rookie campaign.

