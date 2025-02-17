Rockets Host Americans In Family Day Matinee

Jaxon Kehrig of the Kelowna Rockets

Jaxon Kehrig of the Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets are hosting the Tri-City Americans on Family Day Monday with puck drop going at 2:05 PM at Prospera Place.

Kelowna comes into the game following back-to-back games against the Kamloops Blazers. Kamloops won the opener 3-1 at Sandman Centre before securing a 4-3 victory on Saturday night.

AMERICANS

Tri-City comes into Monday splitting this past weekend against a U.S. Division foe, defeating Spokane 5-4 in a shootout before dropping a 6-3 decision in Spokane on February 15.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The Rockets were dealt a blow when it was announced that captain Max Graham would be out indefinitely due to undergoing successful knee surgery. The Rockets have already been out without star forward Tij Iginla who underwent successful hip surgery earlier in the season.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Hiroki Gojsic has been on a hot streak lately, gaining at least a point in four of the past six games.

Levi Benson has found his game the past few weeks, contributing with a goal and an assist on Saturday night in Kelowna's loss to Kamloops.

AMERICANS TO WATCH

Jake Sloan is earning player to watch for the second consecutive matchup as he scored four goals in Tri-City's last time in Kelowna, accounting for all of the American scoring in a 4-2 victory.

Max Curran assisted on three of Sloan's goals and has six points in three games against the Rockets this season.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

Jake Sloan scored four goals in the contest as Tri-City got out to a 2-0 lead and managed to hold onto a 4-2 victory. Hiroki Gojsic and Kayden Longley responded for Kelowna.

SEASON RECORD

Oct. 5 at TC - 2-1 W

Oct. 19 at TC - 6-5 L

Dec. 13 at TC - @ 6-3 L

Feb. 8 vs TC - @ 4-2 L

Feb. 17 vs TC - @ 2:05 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

