Oil Kings Win Monday Matinee against Rebels
February 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings grabbed a Monday Matinee win on Family Day with a 5-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels in front of a near sellout crowd in Red Deer.
Edmonton netminder Alex Worthington was excellent in this contest, including early in the hockey game as the Oil Kings were outshot 14-10 in the first period, but Edmonton led 3-1. It started with a goal from Lukas Sawchyn as he finished off a nice feed from Josh Mori. That was followed by a pair of powerplay goals separated by about three minutes as Gracyn Sawchyn and Rylen Roersma both got on the board to make it 3-0 Edmonton. Beckett Hamilton got the Rebels on the board late in the first and things stayed a 3-1 until the third period.
After Lukas Sawchyn had scored the opening marker, he also assisted on the next two for a three-point period.
In the final frame, the Rebels brough the game back to within a goal as Matthew Gard worked out from the corner to tuck one past Worthington. However, that is as close as the Rebels would get as Adam Jecho restored the two-goal Oil Kings lead with about five minutes to play in the third. Then, in the final few minutes, the Oil Kings were penalized with a double minor with about 2:40 to go, giving the Rebels some life. Although that was shut down as Gracyn Sawchyn added an empty net shorthanded goal for his second goal of the game to make it 5-2.
Worthington ultimately stopped 35 shots for his 19th win of the season. The Oil Kings were 8-for-8 on the penalty kill in the game and the powerplay was 2-for-3.
The Oil Kings have now reached the 30-win plateau for the first time since the 2021/2022 season. They're back in action on Friday, visiting Medicine Hat.
