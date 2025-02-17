Broncos Drop 5-2 Decision to Hitmen

February 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos faced a 5-2 loss at home Monday night against the Calgary Hitmen in front of over 2400 fans at InnovationPlex.

The Hitmen would be the first to cash-in on Family Day as former Bronco Connor Hvidston would finish off an individual effort from Oliver Tulk with 1:35 left in the first to generate a 1-0 Calgary lead heading to the second period.

Swift Current would tie the game early in the second period as captain Clarke Caswell (Brandon. MB) would finish off a three-man rush for the Broncos from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK). But the Hitmen would get right back on top as Oliver Tulk would finish off a two-on-one with Sawyer Mynio making it 2-1 at 10:47. Late in the second, Brandon Gorzynski at 17:16 would counter on a Broncos turnover at 17:16 to insure a lead of 3-1 heading to the third.

Calgary would increase their lead to 4-1 on a break-away from Ethan Merner would wind up scoring on a rebound off of Marek Ročák at 7:30 into third. The Broncos would push back with an early goalie pull at 16:37 where Caswell would find the back of the net for his 2nd of the night and 18th of the season from Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) & Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB). But that would be as close as the Broncos would get as Ethan Moore would hit the empty net for the 5-2 Calgary win.

With the loss the Broncos drop their record to 28-23-1-1 and will look to bounce-back at home Friday against the Regina Pats.

