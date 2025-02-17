Royals Clinch 2025 WHL Playoffs Berth
February 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals officially clinched a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs on Monday afternoon. With a record of 32-15-3-6 this season, the Royals have secured their spot in the WHL Playoffs and will begin their pursuit of the Ed Chynoweth Cup this spring.
The Royals lead the B.C. Division and sitting second in the Western Conference with 73 points. The 2025 WHL Playoffs are expected to commence one week after the regular season concludes, during the weekend of March 28 - 30.
Now, the Royals are in a race for the B.C. Division title as well as home-ice advantage in the WHL Playoffs. Their journey continues Friday, February 21, when they take on the Prince George Cougars.
Playoff ticket availability and pricing will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit victoriaroyals.com, selectyourtickets.com, and the Royals' social channels.
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025
- Oil Kings Win Monday Matinee against Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Streak Ends in Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Grab A Point From Shootout Loss To Americans - Kelowna Rockets
- Giants Cruise to Big Win over Cougars - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Clinch Playoff Spot with 5-1 Win over Lethbridge - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cougars Fall 7-2 to Giants in Langley - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Drop 5-2 Decision to Hitmen - Swift Current Broncos
- Matecha shines in come-from-behind win over Rockets - Tri-City Americans
- Royals Clinch 2025 WHL Playoffs Berth - Victoria Royals
- Baumuller Leads Wheat Kings Past Blades for Fourth Straight Win - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Spokane Clinches Playoff Spot After Monster 2nd Period Sees off Kamloops - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Fall to Raiders on Family Day - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Host Americans In Family Day Matinee - Kelowna Rockets
- Game Day Hub: February 17 vs. Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Game 57 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Cougars at Giants - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Head Back to Red Deer for Family Day Meeting with Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Host Hitmen in Family Day Game - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans at Rockets - February 17, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- After Scoreless 44-Minute Stalemate, Seattle Snags Sunday Win at Wenatchee - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Royals Clinch 2025 WHL Playoffs Berth
- Cole Reschny Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week & Johnny Hicks Named WHL Goaltender of the Week
- Weekend Preview: February 7th-8th
- Back-To-Back Preview: Royals vs. Rockets - February 4th - 5th, 2025
- Weekend Preview: January 31st - February 1st