Royals Clinch 2025 WHL Playoffs Berth

February 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals officially clinched a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs on Monday afternoon. With a record of 32-15-3-6 this season, the Royals have secured their spot in the WHL Playoffs and will begin their pursuit of the Ed Chynoweth Cup this spring.

The Royals lead the B.C. Division and sitting second in the Western Conference with 73 points. The 2025 WHL Playoffs are expected to commence one week after the regular season concludes, during the weekend of March 28 - 30.

Now, the Royals are in a race for the B.C. Division title as well as home-ice advantage in the WHL Playoffs. Their journey continues Friday, February 21, when they take on the Prince George Cougars.

Playoff ticket availability and pricing will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit victoriaroyals.com, selectyourtickets.com, and the Royals' social channels.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.