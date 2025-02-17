Preview: Americans at Rockets - February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans held a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes of play, but the Spokane Chiefs scored four goals in the third period as Tri-City's three-game winning ended with a 6-3 loss in Spokane on Saturday. Savin Virk (x2) and Jake Sloan scored for the Americans, who lost in regulation when leading after two periods for the first time this season.

VS KELOWNA: Tonight is the fifth and final meeting between the Americans and Rockets this season. Kelowna spoiled the Americans home opener on October 2 with a 2-1 win at the Toyota Center, but Tri-City has won the last three games. The two teams met just nie days ago when Jake Sloan scored all four goals in a 4-2 Americans win in Kelowna.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Jake Sloan (24-35-59) Jakub Stuncl (19-29-48)

Max Curran (17-40-57) Michael Cicek (16-23-39)

Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Hayden Paupanekis (18-18-36)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Power Play - 16.7% (31-for-186) Power Play - 19.3% (31-for-161)

Penalty Kill - 78.5% (157-for-200) Penalty Kill - 66.2% (135-for-204)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

