Oil Kings Head Back to Red Deer for Family Day Meeting with Rebels

Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings play their fourth game in six days as they head to Red Deer to take on the Rebels this afternoon.

The Oil Kings and Rebels most recently met on Friday night, also in Red Deer with the Rebels winning 3-1. Gavin Hodnett had the Oil Kings lone goal on a powerplay which has now scored in three consecutive games. The Oil Kings are now 5-1-0-0 against the Rebels this season, scoring 29 goals to the Rebels eight. Gracyn Sawchyn leads the Oil Kings in the series with 11 points, while Ollie Josephson and Kalan Lind have three points each.

Edmonton is coming off a win on Saturday night at home against the Lethbridge Hurricanes by a 4-3 score, highlighted by three unanswered goals in the second period to pull ahead 4-2 before locking things down in the third. The Oil Kings are now 29-20-2-2 on the year, good for 62 points and seventh in the Eastern Conference, just one point back of fifth and sixth place Saskatoon and Brandon.

The Rebels have been idle since Friday and are currently 21-27-4-2 on the year, 10 points back of the eighth and final playoff spot.

Game time from Red Deer is 2 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (40, 23-37-60)

Gavin Hodnett (53, 24-32-56)

Roan Woodward (53, 18-25-43)

Lukas Sawchyn (53, 12-30-42)

Adam Jecho (41, 17-21-38)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 18 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 5 games away from 100 in the WHL and 15 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 14 points away from 100 in the WHL

Rebels Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Ty Coupland (51, 11-18-29)

Matthew Gard (53, 12-16-28)

Nishaan Parmar (54, 5-18-23)

Jaxon Fuder (39, 9-13-22)

Talon Brigley (54, 8-14-22)

