After Scoreless 44-Minute Stalemate, Seattle Snags Sunday Win at Wenatchee

February 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Miles Cooper

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Logan Finley) Wenatchee Wild forward Miles Cooper(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Logan Finley)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - With only one game on the Western Hockey League slate Sunday afternoon, the Wenatchee Wild and Seattle Thunderbirds left some early uncertainty as to when the offenses would make their way onto the agenda. After more than 44 scoreless minutes of hockey, the Thunderbirds ended the middle game of their three-in-three Presidents' Day weekend with a 4-0 win at Town Toyota Center, moving three points clear of the crowd in a jammed race for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

Wenatchee held the edge on the shot chart through the first 40 minutes of the night, limiting the Thunderbirds to just five shots on goal in the second period and building a 21-13 margin going to the third. The first goal of the night came from Sawyer Mayes 4:25 into the final period, tapping in a sweeping pass from Hayden Pakkala along the goal line. 48 seconds later, Seattle snared some insurance, as Brayden Schuurman drove the left wing and sneaked in a shot from Brendan Gee's stick side.

Matej Pekar's goal came from the left wing with 5:30 to play, making it 3-0 with a shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle that sneaked just inside the back post and under the crossbar. With Gee at the bench, Brayden Holberton lifted the puck from just beyond the blue line and sent it into the empty Wild net with 1:32 remaining.

Scott Ratzlaff followed a 40-save performance Saturday against the Portland Winterhawks with a 28-save shutout Sunday, earning his 18 th victory of the season, moving Seattle to 22-28-2-1 on the season. Gee made 23 saves in the loss, while Luka Shcherbyna's four-game point streak came to an end, and the Wild finished the weekend with an 18-29-6-1 mark for the season. The penalty-killing units were perfect in the contest, combining to go 9-for-9 on the night.

Seattle's schedule continues Monday with a visit to Portland, but Wenatchee's next game will see the Thunderbirds return to Town Toyota Center on Friday for "Knight at the Wild," presented by Wenatchee Valley College. Friday's opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

2025-26 season tickets are now on sale - for more information, call 509-888-7825, or visit the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.