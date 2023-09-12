SPHL Stalwart Pawloski Signs with the Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, have agreed to terms with goaltender Jason Pawloski for the 2023-24 season.

"I'm excited to be headed to an organization and a place like Rapid City where I've heard so many great things. I can't wait to get things rolling," said Pawloski.

Backstopping the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen last season, Pawloski was sidelined in February before returning to action in April and preserving his second-straight 10-win season. Despite playing on a 7th-place team, Pawloski shined with a 2.95 goals-against average and a sterling .913 save percentage.

"We're excited for him to join us," said GM/Head Coach Scott Burt. "He understands the situation where we could receive one or two goalies from our affiliate in Calgary, but he's had a great summer training and will be prepared for this upcoming season."

Pawloski is the first goaltender signing of the off-season for the Rush.

In 2021-22, Pawloski tallied 17 wins for the Marksmen and earned his first ECHL win with Kalamazoo after a nearly two-month ECHL call-up. In his 22 SPHL appearances, he finished third in the league with a 2.14 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Pawloski played NCAA Division I hockey at Minnesota State University, Mankato. After a three-year stint with the Mavericks, Pawloski debuted in pro hockey with stints in Indy and Greenville as well as Knoxville and Fayetteville in the SPHL. A touted major-junior prospect, Pawloski snagged 25 wins in the 2013-14 season with the Indiana Ice and led the Ice to a Clark Cup championship. After his mesmerizing 1.80 GAA in the 2014 Clark Cup Playoffs, he was awarded the playoff MVP award.

