ECHL Announces Preseason Schedule

September 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday its preseason schedule of 20 games taking place from Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15.

The Premier 'AA' Hockey League will open its 36th season on Thursday, Oct. 19 when the Orlando Solar Bears host the two-time defending Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades. Opening Weekend continues with seven games on Friday, Oct. 20 and 14 games on Saturday, Oct. 21 before concluding with two games on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the 2023-24 ECHL season features 28 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces playing 1,008 games from Oct. 19, 2023 to April 14, 2024.

2023 ECHL Preseason Schedule

Thursday, October 12

Adirondack at Reading 7:00 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 13

Reading at Adirondack 7:00 p.m. ET

Worcester at Maine 7:00 p.m. ET (Norway Savings Bank Arena - Auburn, Maine)

Savannah at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. ET (Community First Igloo)

Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:15 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Indy at Cincinnati 7:35 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Allen 7:30 p.m. CT (NYTEX Sports Centre - North Richland Hills, Texas)

Idaho vs. Utah 7:00 p.m. MT (Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Saturday, October 14

Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:00 p.m. ET

Maine at Worcester 7:00 p.m. ET (Worcester Ice Center)

Savannah at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. ET (Community First Igloo)

Iowa at Fort Wayne 7:30 p.m. ET

Indy at Cincinnati 7:35 p.m. ET

Allen at Tulsa 7:00 p.m. CT (Oilers Ice Center)

Utah at Idaho 7:00 p.m. MT

Sunday, October 15

Cincinnati at Wheeling 2:00 p.m. ET

Atlanta at Greenville 3:00 p.m. ET

Iowa at Fort Wayne 4:00 p.m. ET

