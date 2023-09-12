Jay Powell Signs on for Second Season with Solar Bears
September 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced defenseman Jay Powell has agreed to terms on a ECHL Standard Player Contract, re-signing for the 2023-24 season.
The hulking, 6-foot-7, 200-pound defenseman returns for his first full season with the Solar Bears after being acquired from the Kansas City Mavericks in March. The Nashville, Tennessee native appeared in 37 ECHL games during the 2022-23 season, scoring three points (2g-1a) and accumulating 48 penalty minutes. Powell also appeared in 21 games for Pensacola in the SPHL, scoring six points (4g-2a). In 76 professional games, Powell has 12 points (4g-8a) and 95 penalty minutes to his name over two seasons.
Prior to professional career, Powell played at the collegiate level for Concordia University-Wisconsin and University of Alabama-Huntsville from 2020-2022. In 11 collegiate games, Powell scored three goals and racked up 36 penalty minutes. Powell played junior hockey with the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and the Carleton Place Canadians of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) during the 2017-18 season. In 17 games, Powell recorded three assists and 24 penalty minutes.
SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:
Forwards:
Luke Boka
Joe Carroll
Ryan Cox
Alex Frye
D-Jay Jerome
Brayden Low
Aaron Luchuk
Patrick Newell
Jamie Rome
Defensemen:
Ben Carroll
Chris Harpur
Louka Henault
Jimmy Mazza
Chris Perna
Jay Powell
Mitchell Smith
Jake Stevens
Goaltenders:
Drennen Atherton
