Jay Powell Signs on for Second Season with Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced defenseman Jay Powell has agreed to terms on a ECHL Standard Player Contract, re-signing for the 2023-24 season.

The hulking, 6-foot-7, 200-pound defenseman returns for his first full season with the Solar Bears after being acquired from the Kansas City Mavericks in March. The Nashville, Tennessee native appeared in 37 ECHL games during the 2022-23 season, scoring three points (2g-1a) and accumulating 48 penalty minutes. Powell also appeared in 21 games for Pensacola in the SPHL, scoring six points (4g-2a). In 76 professional games, Powell has 12 points (4g-8a) and 95 penalty minutes to his name over two seasons.

Prior to professional career, Powell played at the collegiate level for Concordia University-Wisconsin and University of Alabama-Huntsville from 2020-2022. In 11 collegiate games, Powell scored three goals and racked up 36 penalty minutes. Powell played junior hockey with the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and the Carleton Place Canadians of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) during the 2017-18 season. In 17 games, Powell recorded three assists and 24 penalty minutes.

SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:

Forwards:

Luke Boka

Joe Carroll

Ryan Cox

Alex Frye

D-Jay Jerome

Brayden Low

Aaron Luchuk

Patrick Newell

Jamie Rome

Defensemen:

Ben Carroll

Chris Harpur

Louka Henault

Jimmy Mazza

Chris Perna

Jay Powell

Mitchell Smith

Jake Stevens

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton

