K-Wings Re-Sign Michigan's Luke Morgan for 2023-24

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Luke Morgan signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Morgan, 26, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 190-pound, Brighton, MI native who's entering his second professional season and was acquired by Kalamazoo in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks last February.

The right-handed shooting forward notched 27 points (9g, 18a, 12 PIM) between the two teams as a rookie in 2022-23.

"Luke Morgan possesses incredible speed, which creates scoring chances for himself and others," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He's relied upon in all situations."

The University of Michigan product played four seasons for the Wolverines (2017-2022), and one season for Lake Superior State (2016-17), amassing 23 goals and 43 assists in 173 collegiate games played in his career.

"Feels amazing to be playing back in Kalamazoo," Morgan said. "I can't wait to play on this team with incredible teammates, staff and an unbelievable fan base to play in front of each night!"

Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. Tickets to the preseason, the Home Opener and each of the K-Wings's 36-game home schedule can be purchased.

