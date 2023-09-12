Icemen Acquire Gritty Forward Michael Turner from Atlanta

Forward Michael Turner with the Atlanta Gladiators

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired forward Michael Turner from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Turner, 27, joins the Icemen after recording five points (1g, 4a) in 47 games played last season with Atlanta. The 6-3, 210-pound winger has totaled 37 points (12g, 25a) with 305 penalty minutes in 201 career ECHL games split in stints with the Gladiators, Wichita Thunder, Rapid City Rush, Wheeling Nailers, Orlando Solar Bears and Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2016-2023.

The Chicago, Illinois resident also registered 15 points (6g, 9a) in 25 games played with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) during the 2016-17 season. Prior to starting his pro career, Turner played one season in the junior ranks with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Oshawa Generals where he collected 12 points in 41 contests.

In a related move to this transaction, the Icemen have traded defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer to the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations.

The Icemen open the 2023-24 season at home against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

