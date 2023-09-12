Rookie Devon Skoleski Inks with Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Devon Skoleski for the 2023-24 season.

Skoleski, 25, turns pro after playing a four-year career at the University of Manitoba (USports). A native of St. Adolphe, Manitoba, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward is coming off his best year at the collegiate level, averaging a point-per-game for the Bison. Skoleski registered 27 points (11g, 16a) in 27 games. Overall, he finished with 75 points (30g, 45a) in 93 career games.

Prior to heading to school, Skoleski spent three years in the Western Hockey League between the Everett Silvertips and Prince Albert Raiders. In 169 WHL games, he tallied 70 points (31g, 39a). He also spent part of the 2017-18 campaign with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Winnipeg Blues, recording 24 points (11g, 13a) in 16 games.

