Steelheads Add Forward Mark Rassell

September 12, 2023







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Mark Rassell to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Rassell, 26, enters his second professional season, first with Idaho, after tallying 50 points (21G, 29A) in 68 games with the Fort Wayne Komets while under an American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Bakersfield Condors. The Calgary, AB native was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in December after recording 13 points (8G, 5A) in 13 games which featured four multi-point games including back-to-back three-point games on Dec. 18 vs. Indy (2-1-3) and Kalamazoo (2-1-3) on Dec. 22. He made his AHL debut with the Condors on Mar. 18 vs. Henderson.

The 6-foot-2, 190lb forward made his ECHL and professional debut with Fort Wayne on Apr. 15, 2022 at Wheeling and scored a goal and an assist in his two games with the Komets to end the 2021-22 regular season. In six Kelly Cup Playoff games that season he notched six points (4G, 2A).

Before professional hockey, Rassell played three full seasons at the University of New Brunswick (USports) from 2018-22 where he accumulated 73 points (33G, 40A) in 72 career games. During the 2021-22 season he helped lead the Reds to the USports (AUS) Championship and in the 2018-19 campaign he also led the club to the USports (AUS) Championship as well as the USports University Cup Championship while being named to the USports All-Rookie Team. He played three full seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2014-17 with the Medicine Hat Tigers where he compiled 181 points (103G, 78A) in 274 career games.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

