Gladiators Deal Turner to Jacksonville

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has traded forward Michael Turner to the Jacksonville Icemen. In exchange, Atlanta has received cash considerations.

Turner, 27, appeared in 103 games for the Gladiators across the past two seasons, accruing 17 total points (5g, 12a). The left-shot forward also logged 176 penalty minutes during that time, as well.

The Gladiators season begins on October 21st, at 7pm, at Gas South Arena, for a highly contested matchup against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates.

