Thunder Announces 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the 2023-24 promotional schedule.

The 32nd season of Thunder hockey starts at home on Friday, October 20 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

New this year will be special four pack with a promotional item for select dates that fans can purchase. Season ticket holders can also purchase the items with our special promo pack offer. Click here to get the Opening Night four pack.

There will be eight new promotional nights including Scooby Doo, Stranger Things, Peanuts and Bluey to go along with 10 specialty jerseys.

Every Wednesday will be our Ollie's Family Four pack, which includes four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $40. Also returning is our Sunday Funday with select games being a post-game skate with the players.

Below is the full promotional schedule:

Oct. 20 - Opening Night, presented by UBuildIt

Oct. 27 - Stranger Things, presented by Dis Crazee Place Massage & Spa, Halloween Costume Contest and QT Buy In.

Oct. 28 - Scooby Doo and Pucks & Pups, presented by Little Busters Sports Bar & Grill

Nov. 17-19 - Heroes Weekend, Police vs. Fire & Air Force vs. Marines, presented by Case & Associates, Bonefish Grill and Golden Plains Credit Union

Nov. 22 - Country Night, post-game concert by Lakeview (view them here)

Dec. 23 - Peanuts, A Christmas Celebration presented by Sugar Llamas, Santa and Jump Start Buy In

Dec. 29 - Native American Heritage Night

Dec. 30 - T-Dog & Friends featuring Princesses and Barbie

Jan. 5 - #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Throwback Night and QT Buy In

Jan. 6 - T-Dog & Friends featuring Mario

Jan. 12 - T-Dog's Birthday Bash, presented by Sonic Drive-In, Teddy Bear Toss presented by Hajoca and Affiliation Night

Jan. 19 - Hispanic Heritage Night featuring the Wichita Tortugas, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress

Feb. 2 - Shortstacks Night, served by IHOP and QT Buy In Night

Feb. 8 - Hockey For Her and Frozen Yoga benefitting The Women's Network

Feb. 10 - Superheroes Night and Scout Night

Feb. 16 - Red Friday

Mar. 2 - Star Wars Night

Mar. 8 - QT and Toyota Buy In

Mar. 9 - Faith and Family Night

Mar. 30 - Bluey Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Apr. 3 - Educational Day Game, presented by Golden Plains Credit Union

Apr. 6 - Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders

Apr. 7 - Toyota Fan Fest, Fandemonium and QT Buy In

*All promotions are subject to change.

