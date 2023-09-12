Opening Weekend Approaching

September 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







We're back, T-Town.

Walleye hockey is just around the corner, Fish fans. Mark your calendars for the biggest party in Toledo on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Opening Weekend sells out in advance every season, so get your tickets as soon as possible to ensure your seat for the start of our 2023-24 season.

Friday, November 3 vs. Reading Royals | 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 vs. Indy Fuel | 7:15 p.m.

Giveaways galore during Opening Weekend.

You won't go home empty handed during Opening Weekend. On Friday, we'll place rally towels on every seat. On Saturday, we're giving away a collectible coaches poster upon entrance.

More info coming soon.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.