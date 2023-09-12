Opening Weekend Approaching
September 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
We're back, T-Town.
Walleye hockey is just around the corner, Fish fans. Mark your calendars for the biggest party in Toledo on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Opening Weekend sells out in advance every season, so get your tickets as soon as possible to ensure your seat for the start of our 2023-24 season.
Friday, November 3 vs. Reading Royals | 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, November 4 vs. Indy Fuel | 7:15 p.m.
Giveaways galore during Opening Weekend.
You won't go home empty handed during Opening Weekend. On Friday, we'll place rally towels on every seat. On Saturday, we're giving away a collectible coaches poster upon entrance.
More info coming soon.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 12, 2023
- Opening Weekend Approaching - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Announce 912 Nights - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- RRYHA '23-24 Fall Youth League Half-Ice & Full-Ice - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.