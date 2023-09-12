Mariners Acquire Mackenzie Dwyer from Jacksonville

September 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced on Tuesday, that they have acquired defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for cash considerations. Dwyer will join his fourth ECHL team as he enters his third professional season.

A native of Winnpeg, MB, the 26-year-old Dwyer made his ECHL debut with the Norfolk Admirals in the 2021-22 season, and ended up playing 32 games with them, posting nine points (one goal, eight assists).

The 6'3, 200-pound defenseman began last season in the Southern Professional Hockey League, with the Birmingham Bulls, but earned a pair ECHL call ups - first to the Fort Wayne Komets, and then Jacksonville. He appeared in 37 games between the two teams, with one goal and six assists - all with the Icemen.

Dwyer also spent the 2020-21 season with Birmingham, which was his first in the United States. He played a length junior hockey career in Canada, including stops in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. He was a two-time MJHL champion with the Portage Terriers, where he also served as an alternate captain in 2017-18. Dwyer also played a season for the University of Manitoba (USports).

"We're excited to add Mackenzie to our back end," said Terrence Wallin, Mariners Head Coach and General Manager. "His simple, hard style mixed with his size is something that will be valuable for us throughout the year."

The current Mariners 2023-24 preseason roster can be viewed here. Training camp will begin in mid-October, commencing with a pair of preseason games against the Worcester Railers on October 13th and 14th. The game on the 13th will be the Mariners "home" game, at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, ME at 7 PM.

The regular season begins October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in October.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.