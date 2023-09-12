Ghost Pirates Announce 912 Nights

The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced their 912 Nights, a four-game celebration throughout the 2023-24 regular season highlighting local community figures, businesses and initiatives at Enmarket Arena.

In addition to these exclusive experiences, Savannah will be wearing specialty jerseys, commemorating the city's connection to the franchise.

The following dates are scheduled as 912 Nights:

Thursday, January 25, 2024, vs. Orlando

Thursday, February 8, 2024, vs. South Carolina

Thursday, March 14, 2024, vs. Atlanta

Thursday, April 4, 2024, vs. South Carolina

More information regarding 912 Nights will be available at a later date.

