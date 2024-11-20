Spanish International Football Legend Juan Mata Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner

San Diego FC today announced a major addition to the Club's ownership group as Spanish international football legend and World Cup champion Juan Mata has joined as a Partner. Mata is the first active international soccer player to hold an ownership stake in Major League Soccer (MLS) and joins David Beckham as only the second international player to be involved in MLS ownership.

"Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth," said Mata. "The commitment of both this Club and Right to Dream to community impact, excellence, and a vision for long-term success aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a Club that inspires both on and off the pitch."

Mata is widely respected as a humanitarian. He founded the Common Goal initiative, pledging one percent of his salary to social causes, a commitment that has inspired athletes, coaches, and clubs worldwide. Common Goal is a partner of Right to Dream (RTD). Through this partnership, Mata has collaborated with RTD in various ways in the last couple of years, including visits to Right to Dream's Academy in Egypt and Denmark, where he engaged with young athletes, trained with the team, and spoke about the importance of purpose in sports, emphasizing how athletes can contribute to societal change beyond the pitch.

"We are absolutely delighted that Juan Mata has joined the club as a partner," said SDFC Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour. "Juan has been an active and long-term supporter of Right to Dream, and he shares our values of wanting to use football to deliver long-term social impact and change. As one of the most successful footballers of his generation, winning the World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Champions League, among many other titles, he is a serial winner, and in San Diego, we are committed to building a winning team for the long term."

Mata has had one of the most decorated careers in the world game. He won club honors in England, Spain, Turkey and Japan, and was a key player in the golden era of the Spanish men's national team which won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

"Juan's addition to SDFC's ownership group brings a global perspective and a commitment to positive social impact that perfectly aligns with our Club's mission," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "As a World Cup champion, Champions League winner, and a leader both on and off the field, Juan embodies excellence and purpose in everything he does. His passion for using football as a force for good resonates deeply with our vision for our SDFC and our community, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to our Club."

A product of Real Madrid's youth academy, Mata began his professional career with Real Madrid Castilla before transferring to Valencia CF in 2007, where he won the Copa del Rey the following year. Mata signed for Chelsea FC in 2011, where he was pivotal in helping the London club capture the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and UEFA Europa League titles, earning Chelsea's Player of the Year honors twice in that span.

In 2014, Mata joined Manchester United, winning the FA Cup, Europa League and EFL Cup in nine seasons. Following his tenure with United, Mata joined Turkish side Galatasaray in 2022, where he celebrated his first league title, before signing with Japan's Vissel Kobe in 2023, where he won the league again. He joined Western Sydney Wanderers of the Australian A-League in September of this year.

Mata is also a strategic investor in Alpine Racing Ltd, a Formula 1 team backed by the historic Renault Group through Otro Capital, a private investment fund focused on sports, media, and entertainment ventures.

