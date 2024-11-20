Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 11/23
November 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Supporters are advised that there are planned service changes on the 7 train this Saturday when New York City FC faces the Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Citi Field.
LIRR will accommodate subway riders traveling between Queens and Manhattan for no additional cost at Flushing, Mets-Willets Point, Woodside, Grand Central Madison, and Penn Station. Check LIRR service and schedules.
Please see below for more details and options on how to reach the game by public transport.
Planned Service Changes
No 7 between Queensboro Plaza, Queens and 34 St-Hudson Yards, Manhattan
The 7 runs in Queens between Flushing-Main St and Queensboro Plaza, every 8 minutes (days/evenings)
Free shuttle buses run along two routes:
Q93 between Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av
Q92 overnight in Manhattan between Times Sq-42 St and 34 St-Hudson Yards
S 42 Street Shuttle will run overnight.
Special weekend W service runs between Ditmars Blvd and Whitehall St. (Saturday 7am-7pm, and Sunday 10am-6pm)
Travel Alternatives:
For service between Queens and Manhattan, take the E, F, N, R or W.
In Queens, take E, F, N, R, W trains or Q93 buses.
Transfer at 74 St-Broadway/Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av (7, E, F, R) or Queensboro Plaza (7, N, W)
In Manhattan, take the E, N, R, W, S, M34-SBS or overnight Q92 buses.
Transfer at Times Sq-42 St (N, R, W, S) or 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal (E)
For 34 St-Hudson Yards, take the M34-SBS or overnight Q92 shuttle bus.
Days and evenings, transfer between the M34-SBS and F, N, R, W at 34 St-Herald Sq or E at 34 St-Penn Station.
Overnight, take the Q92 shuttle bus via transfer at Times Sq-42 St (N, S)
Remaining seats for Saturday's match are now available and extremely limited. Visit ticketmaster.com/nycfc to secure seats for our 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals match which kicks off at 5:30pm.
