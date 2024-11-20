2025 LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament Presented by Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel Returns Friday, February 7
November 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy return to the desert on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 for the annual LA Galaxy Foundation (LAGF) Golf Tournament presented by Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. The scramble-style tournament will take place at the Firecliff golf course at Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert, California, providing fans the unique opportunity to play a round of golf with Galaxy's top players and visit with team alumni, while benefiting the LA Galaxy Foundation.
This year, fans will have the opportunity to play with LA Galaxy stars Marco Reus, Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil, and Gabriel Pec.
With premium giveaways, games and prizes throughout the day, fans will compete in beat-the-pro and closest-to-the-pin competitions on select holes. For example, the 2024 LAGF Golf Tournament saw an intense hole-in-one contest to win a Rolex watch.
Additionally, fans are served a pre-round breakfast, lunch with a hosted bar, and on-course food and beverage stations. Following the action on course, there is a cocktail reception with an opportunity to participate in a silent raffle and mingle with LA Galaxy players, alumni, and staff.
All proceeds will benefit the LA Galaxy Foundation. The 2024 LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament raised close to 150 thousand dollars for access to youth sports, health and wellness resources, and community inclusion. Spaces are available on a first come, first served basis. A charitable receipt will be provided for each purchase upon request.
For more information or to register, please visitwww.lagalaxy.com/community/golf.
2025 LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament
WHAT 2025 LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament presented by Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
WHEN Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 from 6:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT
6:30 a.m. PT: Registration & Breakfast
8:00 a.m. PT: Shotgun start
2:00 p.m. PT: Lunch, reception and silent auction
WHERE Desert Willow Golf Resort
38-995 Desert Willow Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260
