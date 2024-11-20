New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 20, 2024

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The five New England Revolution Academy teams combined for a 4-0-1 record at Oakwood SC on Saturday, with shutout performances from the Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-14s, and Under-13s.

The U-18s routed their opponent with a 6-0 victory on the weekend. Cliff-Grova Rwabira (2008 - Portland, Maine) recorded a hat trick, while Robert Nichols III (2007 - Milton, Mass.) registered a brace. Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) also scored in the match, his fifth goal of the season. Goalkeepers Julian Chapman (2008 - Maplewood, N.J.) and Owen Beninga (2007 - Jackson, Wyo.) split time between the posts to preserve the shutout for New England.

The U-16s shut out Oakwood, 4-0, on Saturday. Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) tallied twice, as Simon Medina (2009 - Boston, Mass.) and Kauan De Campos (2010 - East Providence, R.I.) also added to the scoring. In net for New England, Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) and Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Peabody, Mass.) both contributed a 45-minute shift to collect the clean sheet.

Also on Saturday, the U-15s battled Oakwood to a 3-3 draw. Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.), Jude Chisholm (2010 - Cambridge, Mass.), and Makai Harr (2010 - Hartford, Conn.) each found the scoresheet, before the hosts notched three second-half goals to level the score.

The U-14s earned a 6-0 victory on the road last Saturday. Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) completed a brace, while Roderick Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.), Andrew Hsu (2011 - Boston, Mass.), Navayush Gurung (2011 - Medford, Mass.), and Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.) each scored a goal for New England. Goalkeeper Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, Vt.) kept the hosts off the scoresheet.

The U-13s rounded out the weekend with a 5-0 shutout performance against Oakwood. Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) registered a goal-and-assist performance, as Asher Cotter (2012 - Arlington, Mass.), Nolan Nairn (2012 - Springfield, Mass.), Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.), and Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) also scored in Saturday's matinee.

All five Academy teams continue MLS NEXT action this weekend, as the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s visit FC Westchester on Saturday. On Sunday, the U-18s and U-16s host Cedar Stars, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s take on BW Gottschee. Visit the MLS NEXT home page or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more information and the latest news.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Oakwood SC U-18s

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Oakwood Soccer Park

New England Revolution 6, Oakwood SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Cristiano Carlos 37'

NE - Robert Nichols III (Grant Emerhi) 60'

NE - Robert Nichols III (Grant Emerhi) 61'

NE - Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Josh Poulson) 67'

NE - Cliff-Grova Rwabira 80'

NE - Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Aidan Reilly) 89'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman (Owen Beninga 46'); Damario McIntosh (Josh Poulson 55'), Aidan Reilly, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas (Sheridan McNish 46'), Sage Kinner; Javaun Mussenden, Edwin Flores (Giuseppe Ciampa 58'), Bryan Norena; Robert Nichols III (Eric Martinez 65'), Cristiano Carlos (Grant Emerhi 46'), Raphael Alves (Cliff-Grova Rwabira 58').

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Oakwood SC U-16s

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Oakwood Soccer Park

New England Revolution 4, Oakwood SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Kauan De Campos (Paolo Tornberg Ayala) 8'

NE - Judah Siqueira 61'

NE - Simon Medina (Chris Scott) 63'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Aarin Prajapati) 76'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth (Reinner Fidelis 46'); Kauan De Campos, Alex Glassman (Lucas Aquino 65'), Bayron Morales-Vega (Isaiah Claverie 46'), Josh Macedo (Edon Zharku 65'); Simon Medina, Kaleb De Oliveira (Judah Siqueira 46'), Levi Katsell; Chris Scott, Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Aarin Prajapati 61'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Brian Brooks 61').

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Oakwood SC U-15s

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Oakwood Soccer Park

New England Revolution 3, Oakwood SC 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Brandon Velez 18'

NE - Jude Chisholm 25'

NE - Makai Harr 33'

OAK - 59'

OAK - 62'

OAK - 75'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre (Mason Yang 40'); Braeden Anderson (Logan Azar 40'), Alex Lewis, Makai Harr, Tobin Farmer; Frankie Caruso, Davi Pereira (Jesse Ebere 40'), Lucas Pereira (Alex Gomes 50'); Brandon Velez (Alejandro Garza 40'), Musah Adamu (Roman Woolfork 50'), Jude Chisholm (Shifaq Fazl 40').

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Oakwood SC U-14s

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Oakwood Soccer Park

New England Revolution 6, Oakwood SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Roderick Janairo) 27'

NE - Roderick Janairo (Rikelme De Almeida) 42'

NE - Andrew Hsu (JP Munko) 46'

NE - Arthur Bernardino 50'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida 63'

NE - Navayush Gurung (Kai Nielsen) 71'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; Jason Kamerzel-Smith, Dalu Nwazojie, Asher Bremser, Thierry Maurer; Hans Marten, Shayne Dos Santos, Jeremiah Moyano; Rikelme De Almeida, Roderick Janairo, Arthur Bernardino.

Substitutes Used: Stefan Gorea, JP Munko, Andrew Hsu, Kai Nielsen, Boston Beans Kahoalii, Navayush Gurung, Landon Ho-Sang.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Oakwood SC U-13s

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Oakwood Soccer Park

New England Revolution 5, Oakwood SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Asher Cotter (Brennan McWeeny) 6'

NE - Nolan Nairn (Luca Cicione) 17'

NE - Gavin Rybak 20'

NE - Drake Roberts (Juju Gomez) 47'

NE - Marlito Quijada (Drake Roberts) 60'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Ayden Gomes, Enrique Rosado, Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda; Brennan McWeeny, Luca Cicione, Asher Cotter; Nolan Nairn, Gavin Rybak, Sami Chao.

Substitutes Used: Xavier Farone, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter, Noah Alcin, Juju Gomez, Marlito Quijada.

