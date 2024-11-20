International Report: Nine Involved in November Duty

Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC is pleased to welcome back nine players from international duty.

Defender Tayvon Gray featured in both of Jamaica's Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches. Gray came on as a late substitute in the first leg and started in the second, as Jamaica fell to a 5-2 aggregate defeat against the U.S. Men's National Team.

Elsewhere, forward Alonso Martínez had a bittersweet experience with Costa Rica this month. While Los Ticos were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate against Panama, Martínez scored his first international goal during the return leg while also having a second goal ruled out by VAR.

Goalkeeper Tomás Romero was an unused substitute in El Salvador's 1-0 victory over Bonaire but earned a start three days later, helping secure a 1-0 win against Montserrat in the Concacaf Nations League.

Defender Christian McFarlane started for England's U18s in their match against Poland last Friday. McFarlane played the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 defeat.

Teammate Jovan Mijatović started for Serbia's U21 side on Tuesday as they took on Turkey. The forward played 70 minutes for his country as they ran out 2-1 winners against Turkey.

Defender Klevis Haxhari had cause for celebration after he made his debut for Albania's U21s. He was an unused substitute in their 1-1 draw with Moldova but came off the bench in the second game, contributing to a commanding 4-0 victory.

Rounding out the call-ups were Drew Baiera, Jonathan Shore, and Máximo Carrizo. Baiera and Shore participated in a U.S. U19 youth camp, while Carrizo joined the U17 training camp.

The Club congratulates all the players for representing their respective nations.

