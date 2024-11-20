Columbus Crew's Wilfried Nancy Named 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

November 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - Major League Soccer today announced Columbus Crew Head Coach Wilfried Nancy as the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, becoming the first Crew head coach to earn the accolade since the award's namesake, Sigi Schmid, in 2008. Entering the season as the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion, Nancy led Columbus to a record-breaking regular season, setting club marks in points (66) and goals scored (72), and tying the team record for wins (19).

"Wilfried is an incredible coach and person, and it's special to celebrate him and the team with this award, named after MLS legend and Crew Circle of Honor member Sigi Schmid," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam. "He has all the qualities you want in a leader, especially how he deeply cares about our players, coaches, staff and fans. We appreciate Wilfried's and the Club's efforts this season and are excited about our potential in 2025."

"It is an honor to win this award because it represents the collective spirit and hard work of my coaches, support staff, players and family," said Nancy. "We accomplished many things together this past year. I'm proud of the group's commitment to improving for ourselves, our teammates, our Club and our fans. That's why this award is possible. Thank you."

"Wilfried is more than deserving of the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award for his leadership and passion for the Crew," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "It is a recognition of the on-pitch success during the past two seasons and a testament to the work and dedication of Wilfried and the entire staff. Our Club is proud of him, and we look forward to building upon the culture we've established."

Following the club's MLS Cup-winning season in 2023, Nancy helped to propel the Crew to greater heights, leading the league in goal differential (plus-32) and finishing second in the Supporters' Shield standings - their highest rank since 2009. Columbus was one of only two teams to win at least nine games at home and on the road in 2024, joining Inter Miami CF, while also joining the Herons (79 goals) as the only two teams to eclipse 70 goals in 2024. Additionally, they were the first team since the Philadelphia Union in 2022 to score at least 70 goals while allowing 40-or-fewer goals in a single season. The Crew were a dominant second-half team in 2024, tying the LA Galaxy for the most second-half goals scored this season (47).

Under the direction of Nancy, the Crew have scored a league-best 139 regular-season goals since 2023, tied for the fifth-most in a two-season span in MLS history, and are the only MLS club to average two goals per game over the span. Twenty-one different players recorded a goal contribution for the Black & Gold this season, tied for the club's single-season record (1998, 2012, 2017), and the club set a record with 18 different goal scorers during the campaign.

In addition to their success in MLS competition, the Crew captured Leagues Cup 2024 with a 3-1 victory over LAFC in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi in August and also advanced to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final in June. Prior to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Columbus had played every possible game on their schedule. Courtesy of their Leagues Cup 2024 victory, Columbus qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

A Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year finalist in each of the last three seasons, Nancy joined the Crew as the eighth head coach in Crew history on Dec. 6, 2022, and immediately made his impact felt, becoming the third head coach since 2004 to win MLS Cup in their debut season as head coach. Previously, Nancy served as head coach for CF Montréal during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2022, Nancy led Montréal to a club-best regular-season record of 20-9-5. With 65 points, Montréal finished second in the Eastern Conference and third overall in MLS, just two points shy of the Supporters' Shield winners, LAFC.

The 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award honors the best head coach in MLS during the 2024 regular season. The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with Nancy emerging ahead of fellow finalists Gerardo 'Tata' Martino of Inter Miami CF and Chris Armas of the Colorado Rapids for the honors.

