D.C. United Signs Goalkeeper Jordan Farr from the Tampa Bay Rowdies

November 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed goalkeeper Jordan Farr from the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. Farr has signed a two-year deal through 2026 with an option in 2027.

"Jordan has demonstrated his ability as a reliable goalkeeper in the USL Championship over the last few seasons," said Ally Mackay, General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer of D.C. United. "We're excited to add him to the team as we continue to build our roster leading into the 2025 MLS Season."

Farr joins the Black-and-Red after spending the 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship. The 6-foot-1-inch goalkeeper signed with the Rowdies on Jan. 22, 2024, and made his debut for the club in a 2-2 draw against San Antonio FC on March 16, 2024. In one season with Tampa Bay, Farr made 34 total starts, recording 92 saves and was ranked 6th in the USL with 11 clean sheets. He helped the Rowdies to their sixth consecutive playoff appearance and reached the USL Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Prior to joining Tampa Bay, Farr spent two full seasons with USL side San Antonio FC from 2022-2023, recording 26 clean sheets over 68 appearances. Farr originally joined San Antonio FC on Nov. 4, 2021, on a short-term loan from Indy Eleven for the USL Championship Playoffs. He played in three matches helping San Antonio FC reach the semi-finals before signing officially on Jan. 26, 2022. In his first full season with San Antonio in 2022, Farr was ranked first in the USL Championship for clean sheets with 17 and ranked fifth in save percentage with 75.5%. He helped San Antonio FC win the 2022 USL Championship and was named the 2022 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year. Farr started his career in 2018 when he signed his first professional contract with Indy Eleven of the USL, where he made 36 league appearances with 13 clean sheets over four seasons in Circle City.

The Salem, Oregon-native played four years of collegiate soccer in his hometown for Corban University of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Farr also gained experience with the Charlotte Eagles and Portland Timbers U-23s in USL League Two between the college seasons. In four seasons at Corban University, Farr played in 83 matches (81 starts), recording 295 saves and 43 clean sheets.

Jordan Farr

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Salem, Oregon

Country: United States

Birthdate: Oct. 5, 1994

Age: 30

Height: 6'1''

Weight: 180 lbs.

Status: Domestic

Transaction: D.C. United has signed goalkeeper Jordan Farr from the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a two-year contract through 2026 with an option in 2027.

