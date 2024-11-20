Young Garys Battle Chicago Fire FC and Sporting Kansas City in Mid-November Matches

November 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The Young Garys won three of five matches this past weekend as the academy season rolls on. The U13s, U14s and U15s faced Chicago Fire FC at home while the U16s and U18s hit the road for matches against Sporting Kansas City.

U16 Head Coach Eric Lichaj returned to the sidelines for the FC Cincinnati Academy after serving as an assistant for the U.S. Men's U16 Youth National Team for a training camp in Toluca, Mexico, which included a friendly match against Mexico.

U13s

The U13s came up short against Chicago Fire FC, but scored twice in a 4-2 loss. Tommy Thach scored and assisted for the Young Garys, with Deon Foster providing the opening assist on Thach's goal. Joey Pasquarello found the back of the net for his second goal in as many matches on the heel of a Thach assist.

U14s

The U14s nearly completed a second half comeback against the Fire in an eventual 3-2 loss. Gabriel Jones scored two goals with Donovan Bazile and Adrian Maldonado tallying assists. The goals mark Jones' 12th and 13th of the season in 11 matches played.

U15s

The U15s took care of business against Chicago this weekend at Mercy Health Training Center in a 4-0 win. A brace from Adin Fikic led the Young Garys, with Kuita Harun and Oliver Beabout adding goals of their own. Zach Crider earned his second consecutive clean sheet in the win.

U16s

The U16s faced Sporting Kansas City on the road Saturday morning and earned a win with a 2-1 scoreline. Ademar Chavez scored his sixth goal of the season in six appearances for the Young Garys, while Christian Ruiz scored the match winner.

U18s

The U18s followed suit in defeating Kansas City by an identical score of 2-1 following the U16 match. Justin Hylton and Connor Stout registered goals for the Young Garys, extending the team's win streak to three matches.

All five academy teams return to action for home matches this weekend against Indy Eleven. The U16s and U18s will also face the Columbus Crew.

