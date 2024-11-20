International Duty: Four Inter Miami CF Players Represent Club Abroad in November FIFA Window

November 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

During the recent November FIFA international break, four Inter Miami CF players represented the Club abroad with their respective countries on the international stage. Lionel Messi, Diego Gómez and Leonardo Campana featured in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi played a pair of friendlies with the U-20 USMYNT in Spain.

Let's take a closer look at our players' performances on international duty this November FIFA window.

Lionel Messi - Argentina

Messi featured in two CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. First, our captain was part of the starting eleven and played the full 90 minutes in the fixture against Paraguay and teammate Gómez as La Albiceleste fell 2-1 in Asunción.

In the second match, Messi provided the assist for the only goal of the game, securing a 1-0 victory on home soil against Peru. With this assist, the Argentine maestro equaled the record for the most international assists with 58, tying former MLS player Landon Donovan.

Diego Gómez - Paraguay

Gómez saw action with La Albirroja in both November matches as part of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In the first clash against Argentina and Messi, the midfielder played 72 minutes and provided the assist for the goal that secured a 2-1 win for Paraguay for what was the team's first victory over the reigning world champions since 2016.

The 2024 MLS 22 Under 22 winner also featured in the 2-2 draw against Bolivia, playing 65 minutes in a challenging match at over 4,000 meters above sea levell. Gómez received a red card after being substituted.

Leonardo Campana - Ecuador

Due to a minor injury, the forward was unable to participate in Ecuador's matches despite being called up for the second consecutive time. La Tri secured six points during this FIFA window, delivering a dominant 4-0 victory against Bolivia and an impressive 0-1 win on the road over Colombia, despite being reduced to 10 men following a first-half red card.

Benjamin Cremaschi - U-20 USMYNT

The Academy product midfielder was part of the U-20 USMYNT squad for their training camp and friendlies in Marbella, Spain. Cremaschi and the USMYNT team played two friendly matches against the U-20 teams of South Korea and France, securing a 3-0 on Nov. 16 and 2-1 on Nov. 18. Notably, our young Homegrown midfielder was part of the starting eleven and captained the team for the second fixture.

