Sounders FC Invites Fans to Rally with the Sounders, Presented by Toyota, as the Rave Green Prepare to Face LAFC in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals

November 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - As Seattle Sounders FC prepares to travel to Southern California this Saturday, November 23 to face LAFC in the Western Conference Semifinals (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM), the club is calling its fans and supporters to come together to support the club by participating in Rally With The Sounders, presented by Toyota.

Rally With The Sounders features the Sounders FC Street Team activating at various locations in the community on Friday, November 22 and official matchday watch parties at participating Seattle-area bars on Saturday, November 23.

Fans can grab a free Relentless rally towel - courtesy of Toyota - at both the community events and watch parties while supplies last. Saturday's watch parties also bring the opportunity at each location to enter to win various exciting Sounders prizes, including a VIP suite experience for Sounders FC's 2025 home opener, autographed team jerseys, MLS Season Pass subscriptions and more.

Further information can be found below.

RALLY WITH THE SOUNDERS STREET TEAM ACTIVATIONS

The Sounders FC Street Team is spreading the Sounders spirit at the following locations in Seattle this week. Fans can stop by to grab a free Relentless rally towel and engage with interactive Sounders experiences.

- Friday, November 22: Pike Place Market, 12:00-2:00 p.m. PT (85 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101)

- Friday, November 22: Seattle Ferry Terminal, 2:30-3:30 p.m. PT (801 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98104)

- Friday, November 22: Enchant, 5:30-11:00 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Avenue S, Seattle, WA, 98134)

RALLY WITH THE SOUNDERS MATCHDAY WATCH PARTIES

For those who aren't traveling to support the team in person, various Seattle-area establishments are hosting special Rally With The Sounders watch parties, complete with rally towels, prize opportunities and the chance to cheer the club to victory with a community of Sounders fans.

Watch party activities include:

- Relentless Rally Towel Pickup - While supplies last, fans at any watch party location can grab one of the exclusive free Relentless rally towels, courtesy of Toyota.

- Sounders Giveaways - Fans at each establishment can use a QR code to enter to win exciting giveaways, including a VIP suite experience for Sounders FC's 2025 home opener, autographed items, MLS Season Pass subscriptions and more. Giveaway items are not present at watch party locations and will be fulfilled by the club at a later date.

Watch party locations include:

- Flatstick Pub Pioneer Square (240 2nd Avenue S, Seattle, WA 98104)

- Queen Anne Beerhall (203 W Thomas Street, Seattle, WA 98119)

- George and Dragon Pub (206 N 36th Street, Seattle, WA 98103)

- Atlantic Crossing (7200 Woodlawn Avenue NE, Seattle, WA 98115)

- Reuben's Brews Ballard Taproom (5010 14th Avenue NW, Seattle, WA 98107)

- Ghostfish Brewing Company (2942 1st Avenue S, Seattle, WA 98134)

- Schilling Cider House (708 N 34th Street, Seattle, WA 98103)

- Rough & Tumble Pub (5309 22nd Avenue NW, Seattle, WA 98107)

- Black Raven Brewing Woodinville (15902 Redmond-Woodinville Road NE, Woodinville, WA 98072)

