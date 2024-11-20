Contract Extension for Defender Joel Waterman

November 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that centre back Joel Waterman signed a contract extension for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons. The deal also includes an option year for the 2028 season.

"We are delighted that Joel will be staying with us in Montreal for several more years," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "Over the last few years, he has continued to develop and grow with us. He has established himself as a veteran and a leader in our team. We are confident that he will continue playing a key role to achieve our objectives."

"I'm truly grateful to sign a contract extension with the Club," said Joel Waterman. "I want to sincerely thank my family, the fans, the Club, and everyone who continues to support me along the way. I'm excited about what lies ahead and eager to see what the future holds."

During the 2024 season, Waterman tallied 2,131 minutes of play in 25 games, including 24 starts, helping the team reach the MLS Cup playoffs. The 28-year-old veteran reached the milestone of 100 games and 100 starts in MLS.

Waterman joined CF Montréal on January 14, 2020, becoming the first player ever to transfer from a Canadian Premier League club to a Major League Soccer club. In five seasons with Montreal, the Langley, British Columbia native amassed 9,581 minutes, 112 games and 108 starts, in addition to 4 goals and 11 assists.

In 2021, he helped the Bleu-blanc-noir win the Canadian Championship. He also played a total of six games in two editions of the Concacaf Champions League in 2020 and 2022. He helped the team finish the 2022 MLS season in second place of the Eastern Conference standings.

On the international stage, Waterman represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Copa América in the United States.

Transaction: Joel Waterman signs a new contract for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons, including an option year in 2028.

