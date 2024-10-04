Soundtrack to Victory: Winterhawks' 2024-25 Goal Songs

It's a new season for the Portland Winterhawks, and with it comes something fresh, fun, and guaranteed to pump up the crowd-new goal songs! Every Winterhawk has chosen their own goal song to light up the rink when they score, adding a personal touch to each celly. From hard-hitting rock anthems to high-energy pop hits, some of these tracks are familiar fan favorites, while others might surprise you and have you searching to add a few new ones to your playlist.

! We've put together a 2024-25 Winterhawks Goal Song Spotify Playlist featuring all your favorite players' tunes, so you can vibe to the music off the ice, too. And don't forget our goalies-they've got tracks for when they earn a shutout or get named a star of the game. Get ready to rock along as each goal lights up the VMC this season!

Check out the full list here:

Player Position Song Artist

Ondřej Štěbeták GOA Sunset Separ

Cohen Massey DEF MY EYES Travis Scott

Kayd Ruedig DEF That's My Girl Fifth Harmony

Braeden Jockims FOR Heavy Eyes Zach Bryan

Jordan Duguay FOR Heatin' Up (feat. Gunna) Lil' Baby

Cole Slobodian DEF Hot Wings will.i.am

Marek Chaloupka DEF All of the Lights Kanye West

Carsyn Dyck FOR Sarah's Place Zach Bryan

Kyle McDonough FOR Life is a Highway Rascal Flatts

Kyle Chyzowski FOR Miami Will Smith

Griffin Darby DEF Sharp Dressed Man ZZ Top

Ryan Miller FOR Without Me Eminem

Tyson Jugnauth DEF Whiskey Whiskey Morgan Wallen

Josh Zakreski FOR Last Saskatchewan Pirate Captain Tractor

Hudson Darby FOR Rockstar Nickelback

Luke Brunen GOA Freestyle Lil Baby

David Hoy FOR Sweet Escape Gwen Stefani

Tyson Yaremko FOR Hey Driver Zach Bryan

Nikita Mikhailov FOR City Sochi Sergey Trofimov

Ryder Thompson DEF Sounds Like the Radio Zach Top

Carter Sotheran DEF AOK Tai Verdes

Brodie Hankel FOR Beer For My Horses Toby Keith

Reed Brown FOR Heads Will Roll Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Marek Schlenker GOA DEVIL IS A LIE Tommy Richman

Diego Buttazzoni FOR A Bar Song Shaboozey

Jordin St. Louis FOR California Girls Katy Perry

Luke Myhre FOR If I Can't 50 Cent

Owen Chapman FOR Baby Lil Baby

-

