Soundtrack to Victory: Winterhawks' 2024-25 Goal Songs

It's a new season for the Portland Winterhawks, and with it comes something fresh, fun, and guaranteed to pump up the crowd-new goal songs! Every Winterhawk has chosen their own goal song to light up the rink when they score, adding a personal touch to each celly. From hard-hitting rock anthems to high-energy pop hits, some of these tracks are familiar fan favorites, while others might surprise you and have you searching to add a few new ones to your playlist.
! We've put together a 2024-25 Winterhawks Goal Song Spotify Playlist featuring all your favorite players' tunes, so you can vibe to the music off the ice, too. And don't forget our goalies-they've got tracks for when they earn a shutout or get named a star of the game. Get ready to rock along as each goal lights up the VMC this season!
Check out the full list here:
Player Position Song Artist
Ondřej Štěbeták GOA Sunset Separ
Cohen Massey DEF MY EYES Travis Scott
Kayd Ruedig DEF That's My Girl Fifth Harmony
Braeden Jockims FOR Heavy Eyes Zach Bryan
Jordan Duguay FOR Heatin' Up (feat. Gunna) Lil' Baby
Cole Slobodian DEF Hot Wings will.i.am
Marek Chaloupka DEF All of the Lights Kanye West
Carsyn Dyck FOR Sarah's Place Zach Bryan
Kyle McDonough FOR Life is a Highway Rascal Flatts
Kyle Chyzowski FOR Miami Will Smith
Griffin Darby DEF Sharp Dressed Man ZZ Top
Ryan Miller FOR Without Me Eminem
Tyson Jugnauth DEF Whiskey Whiskey Morgan Wallen
Josh Zakreski FOR Last Saskatchewan Pirate Captain Tractor
Hudson Darby FOR Rockstar Nickelback
Luke Brunen GOA Freestyle Lil Baby
David Hoy FOR Sweet Escape Gwen Stefani
Tyson Yaremko FOR Hey Driver Zach Bryan
Nikita Mikhailov FOR City Sochi Sergey Trofimov
Ryder Thompson DEF Sounds Like the Radio Zach Top
Carter Sotheran DEF AOK Tai Verdes
Brodie Hankel FOR Beer For My Horses Toby Keith
Reed Brown FOR Heads Will Roll Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Marek Schlenker GOA DEVIL IS A LIE Tommy Richman
Diego Buttazzoni FOR A Bar Song Shaboozey
Jordin St. Louis FOR California Girls Katy Perry
Luke Myhre FOR If I Can't 50 Cent
Owen Chapman FOR Baby Lil Baby
Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season.
The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
