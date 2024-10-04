Pats Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group

October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar announced the hockey club's 2024-25 leadership group on Friday.

Tanner Howe will captain the Pats for the second straight season, while Braxton Whitehead, Tye Spencer, Jaxsin Vaughan and John Babcock will be alternate captains. Babcock and Whitehead will wear letters full-time while Spencer and Vaughan will split home-and-away.

"I am really excited about our leadership group, as the core has grown up as Regina Pats," Regina Pats Head Coach Brad Herauf said. "I believe this group of players lead in different ways, and those diverse leadership styles will benefit our team."

Howe, 18, was named the second youngest captain in franchise history (17 years old, 9 months, 24 days) prior to last season, joining Connor Bedard and Barret Jackman as the only players to be named captain of the Pats while being 17-years-old. The Prince Albert, Sask. product led the Pats goals (28), assists (49), points (77), power play points (23) and games, playing in all 68 games for the first time in his career.

Formerly drafted by the Pats in the fourth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, the 5-foot-11, 182 lb. left-shot forward has represented Team Canada twice at the World Under-18 Championship in 2022 and in 2023, winning a bronze medal in 2023. He also helped Canada to a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal in 2022.

Howe became the eighth Pats player all-time selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in June (second round, 46th overall), joining Ron Snell (1968), Rob Laird (1974), Rick Uhrich (1974), Dave Goertz (1983), Kevin Clemens (1985), Jamie Heward (1989) and Boyd Kane (1996).

Whitehead, 20, returns as an alternate captain for a third straight campaign. The Palmer, Alaska product tallied a career-best 52 points (17G-35A) in 52 games last season. The 5-foot-10, 163 lb. right-shot centre has two assists in four games this season, and has compiled 96 career points (38G-58A) in 199 games.

Babcock, 20, is in his first season with the Pats after he was acquired from the Saskatoon Blades in July. The North Vancouver, B.C. product has three assists in four games this season. Over his four-year WHL career, the 6-foot-2, 204 lb. left-shot defenceman has played in 193 games (8G-46A-54PTS).

Spencer, 20, has scored two goals in four games this season after recording 47 points (23G-24A) in 67 games last season. The Saskatoon, Sask. product has tallied 88 points (45G-43A) in 184 career games. The 5-foot-8, 144 lb. right-shot forward was acquired from the Kamloops Blazers at the 2022 trade deadline.

Vaughan, 18, produced a career-high 15 goals, 10 assists and 25 points in 59 games last season. The Merritt, B.C. product was drafted by the Pats in the first round (21st overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6-foot-1, 201 lb. right-shot forward has played 118 career games in the WHL (17G-13A-30PTS), and recently returned from Anaheim Ducks training camp.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.