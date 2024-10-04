Hitmen Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group

October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club have named Carson Wetsch as the 32nd Captain in franchise history. The leadership group is rounded out by four alternates; David Adaszynski, Connor Hvidston, Oliver Tulk and Ben Kindel.

"We wanted a captain who does it the right way every day. Carson plays hard and in the manner we want the Calgary Hitmen to play" said Calgary Hitmen Head coach Paul McFarland "He's going to be the guy that we lean on to lead by example on a daily basis."

Wetsch joined the team after being drafted by Calgary in the first round, 12 th overall, in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. Entering his third season with the club, the 18 year-old has appeared 116 career games. The forward has made multiple international appearances with the Team Canada program, including the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August and the U18 Men's World Championship back in May, bringing home gold in both. More recently Wetsch was selected in the third round, 82nd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"It's an unbelievable feeling and an honour that my teammates and coaches trust me with this role. It's a big job that I'm willing to take on" said Wetsch "Our group is made up of amazing leaders that all bring something different to the table which is really going to help lead this team in the right direction."

The leadership group is completed by D avid Adaszynski, Connor Hvidston, Oliver Tulk and Ben Kindel.

"We are well represented with the leadership group for the 2024-25 season with individuals that all have different strengths and experiences." continued McFarland "We have a good mix of older and younger players and we feel this leadership group well represents the make-up of this team.

The Hitmen continue the campaign in Red Deer tomorrow night to face off against the Rebels before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome to welcome the Vancouver Giants on Sunday, October 6. Game time is 2:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

