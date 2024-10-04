Chiefs Announce Full Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season

Spokane, Wash. - After naming Berkly Catton team captain ahead of Saturday's home opener, the Spokane Chiefs have announced the rest of their leadership group for the 2024-25 season, including five assistant captains.

Swedish forward Rasmus Ekström is the Chiefs' only full-time assistant captain, while defensemen Brayden Crampton and Will McIsaac will wear A's at home and overage forward Shea Van Olm and 19-year-old blueliner Saige Weinstein will wear A's on the road.

20-year-old Ekström is in his second season with the Chiefs after joining the club in November last season. The 5-foot-10 centerman made a big impact in just 37 games, tallying 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 total points before his rookie campaign was cut short due to injury in February. Ekström has picked up right where he left off, already chipping in three goals and two assists in four games this season.

20-year-old Crampton has spent his entire Western Hockey League career in Spokane, highlighted by a career year in 2023-24 that saw him post new highs across the board with nine goals and 48 assists for 57 total points. He dressed for all but four games last season and led all Chiefs defensemen in scoring. The Chilliwack, BC native was originally listed by Spokane in 2021.

18-year-old McIsaac is in his third season with the Chiefs. The six-foot-three defenseman from Vancouver, BC was selected 145th overall by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. McIsaac finished his second full season with the Chiefs with new career highs across the board - six goals and 21 assists for 27 total points - and improved from a -15 last season to a +15 this season. He was Spokane's third-highest-scoring defenseman for the 2023-24 campaign. Originally drafted by Spokane 28th-overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, McIsaac made his debut in the 2021-22 season.

20-year-old Van Olm is in his first full season with the Chiefs after being acquired from the Kamloops Blazers at the trade deadline in January 2024. The Calgary, AB native posted career highs last year of 24 goals and 40 assists for 64 total points, 35 of which he scored in a Chiefs sweater. Van Olm is one game away from 200 WHL career games and has a total of 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points in the league. He currently leads the team with three goals and three assists in Spokane's four games so far this season.

19-year-old Weinstein is in his fourth season with the Chiefs. The six-foot blueliner signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Avalanche in October 2023 as an undrafted free agent. Last season, the Edmonton, AB native posted career highs of 10 goals, 15 assists and a +18 last season, earning himself the Chiefs' John "Hitman" Hern Defenseman of the Year Award. In the summer of 2022, Weinstein helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup alongside 11 fellow WHL players. Weinstein has 184 WHL career games in the books and will be the second-oldest defenseman on the team this upcoming season.

Full Spokane Chiefs 2024-25 Leadership Group

Berkly Catton - Captain

Rasmus Ekström - Assistant Captain

Brayden Crampton - Home Assistant Captain

Will McIsaac - Home Assistant Captain

Shea Van Olm - Road Assistant Captain

Saige Weinstein - Road Assistant Captain

