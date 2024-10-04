Chiefs Host Rockets for Catton Poster Giveaway Night

October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kelowna Rockets in their first Friday night home game of the 2024-25 season. The Chiefs are looking to build on a strong start to the season, as they currently sit at 3-1-0-0 after winning last week's home opener against the Tri-City Americans, 4-1. Tonight is the Avista "Way to Save" Berkly Catton Poster Givewaway! The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a special poster featuring 8th-overall Seattle Kraken pick Berkly Catton, courtesy of Avista Utilities.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: Avista "Way to Save" Berkly Catton Poster Givewaway

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.