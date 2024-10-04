Chiefs Host Rockets for Catton Poster Giveaway Night
October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kelowna Rockets in their first Friday night home game of the 2024-25 season. The Chiefs are looking to build on a strong start to the season, as they currently sit at 3-1-0-0 after winning last week's home opener against the Tri-City Americans, 4-1. Tonight is the Avista "Way to Save" Berkly Catton Poster Givewaway! The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a special poster featuring 8th-overall Seattle Kraken pick Berkly Catton, courtesy of Avista Utilities.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
PROMO: Avista "Way to Save" Berkly Catton Poster Givewaway
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
