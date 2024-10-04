Game Day Hub: October 4 vs. Victoria

October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Hawkey returns to Portland as the Winterhawks hit the ice at the VMC for their home opener on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. against the Victoria Royals.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Home Sweet Home

After two weeks on the road, your Winterhawks come home with a 2-1-0 record, ready to keep the momentum going in their season opener at VMC. Captain Kyle Chyzowski (6 pts) and Tyson Yaremko (4 pts) are leading the offensive charge, while rookie goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták has secured two big wins in net.

Thirteen rookies-including Carsyn Dyck, Cohen Massey, and Griffin Darby-remain on the roster, with 10 players making their WHL debuts in Kamloops two weeks ago. Keep an eye on the impact rookies like Duguay, Dyck, Brown, and Štěbeták have made in their early WHL careers.

Make sure you're in your seats early for the introduction at center ice, and don't miss the light-up batons to help set the electrifying atmosphere!

Follow the Leader

Yesterday, the Winterhawks announced their leadership group for the 2023-24 campaign. A few familiar faces make up the crew, with Kyle Chyzowski (C) and Ryder Thompson (A) wearing permanent letters, while Tyson Jugnauth (A), Carter Sotheran (A), Josh Zakreski (A), and Ryan Miller (A) will rotate in as alternates.

Read more about the new leaders of the Portland Winterhawks here!

"Kyle has proven over the last several years to be a great leader both on and off the ice," said President and General Manager, Mike Johnston. "He will be supported this year by a solid group of veterans, led by 20-year-old Ryder Thompson along with Carter Southern, Tyson Jugnauth, Josh Zakreski and Ryan Miller. This group has all the ingredients you would want in a leadership team."

Milestone Moment

Defensemen Ryder Thompson is set to play his 200th career WHL game with the Portland Winterhawks, marking an impressive milestone in his fifth season with the team. Now in his fifth season, Thompson has become a steady and reliable presence on the blue line. Last season, he recorded a career-high 22 points (1G, 21A) across 67 games and contributed three points in 18 playoff appearances. Known for his smart, reliable play, Thompson has worn the "A" as an alternate captain since 2023-24, showcasing leadership and consistency as a cornerstone of Portland's defensive unit.

Vetting Victoria: Scouting the Opposition

The Portland Winterhawks will face a formidable opponent in the Victoria Royals this Friday, as the Royals enter the game atop the Western Conference with a 3-0-1 record. Victoria has been on fire, securing two big wins last weekend-beating the Kelowna Rockets 2-1 and cruising past the Kamloops Blazers 5-2. They've showcased their ability to play tight, low-scoring games and open things up offensively when needed.

One player to watch closely is defenseman Justin Kipkie, who is making his season debut after returning from Utah's NHL camp. Kipkie put up 52 points in 67 games last season and will undoubtedly be a key figure on the Royals' blue line, both in shutting down scoring chances and generating offense from the back end. The Winterhawks will look to hand Victoria their first regulation loss of the season on Friday night.

