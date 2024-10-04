Broncos Host Undefeated Blades Friday Night

October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (1-3-0-0) will look to build off their first win of the season as they look to hand the Saskatoon Blades (4-0-0-0) their first loss of the season when these two teams hook-up for the third time this season at innovationPlex Friday night.

The Broncos scored their first win of the WHL season thanks to a four goal second period on Saturday against the Prince Albert Raiders on innovationPlex ice with Brady Birnie leading the way with two goals while Dawson Gerwing had a three point night.

Saskatoon has come out hot out of the gates winning the opening weekend match-ups against the Broncos by 4-1 and 9-3 scores and picked up a 5-3 win in Calgary over the Hitmen Wednesday.

This will be the 3rd of 8 meetings between the Broncos & Blades, the Broncos since 1996-97 are 87-74-7-9 (8 ties) while at home Swift Current is 43-41-3-1 (4 ties) in 92 games played.

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of Happy Hour Drink & Food specials running from 6PM to 7PM while it's Fireball Friday's where Fireball shots are $5 all night.

You can catch the game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting at 6:45 PM.

Western Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

