Oil Kings Fall to Wheat Kings in Brandon

October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon, Man. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 3-1 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday night in Brandon, falling to 1-3-0-0 on the year.

The first period didn't see any scoring, but did see the Oil Kings outshoot Brandon 13-9 in that frame.

In the second, Matteo Michels got the Wheat Kings on the board, followed by a powerplay goal by Roger McQueen to make it 2-0 just about five minutes into the second. Edmonton responded with Gavin Hodnett's second in as many games as he scored on the powerplay to cut the lead back to one.

While the Oil Kings outshot Brandon 34-28 in the game, they were unable to beat Carson Bjarnason again. Jaxon Jacobson scored late in the third to make it 3-1, and that's how it ended in Manitoba for the Oil Kings.

Edmonton was 1-for-3 on the powerplay, while going 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are in action again on Saturday when they visit the Regina Pats.

