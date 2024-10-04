Kamloops Blazers Announce Emmitt Finnie as Captain

October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have announced their leadership group for the 2024-25 season. Emmitt Finnie will captain the hockey club after spending last season as an assistant captain. Finnie is the 38 th captain in franchise history.

The 19-year-old forward from Lethbridge, AB was returned to the Blazers this week after spending the past month with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings at their training camp. The 2023 seventh round pick signed his NHL entry level contract with the Red Wings following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Finnie, who stands at 6'1" and 190lbs, is into his fourth season with the Blazers and has compiled 28 goals, 72 assists and 100 points in 174 career games. He led the Blazers in scoring during the 2023-24 season with 19 goals, 40 assists and 59 points in 62 games.

The Blazers have also named three assistant captains for the season. Finnie will be joined by 19-year-old defenseman Ryan Michael, 19-year-old forward Jordan Keller and 18-year-old defenseman Harrison Brunicke to round out the leadership group for the 2024-25 season.

