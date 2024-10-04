Game Day Preview: Game 4 at Red Deer
October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Rebels: Tonight's matchup is the third of eight matchups between the Central Division rivals this season. The Rebels have won both of the previous meetings his season. Andrew Basha (1G, 1A) and Niilopekka Muhonen (1G, 1A) led the Tigers with two points each in the season series.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)
Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)
2024-25 Standings:
1-2-0-0
Central Div. - 3rd
Eastern Con. - 8th
Home - 1-1-0-0
Away - 0-1-0-0
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Andrew Basha / Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Hayden Harsanyi / Niilopekka Muhonen / Matt Paranych / Liam Ruck / Markus Ruck / Josh Van Mulligen / Jonas Woo (1)
Assists - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Gavin McKenna / Bryce Pickford (2)
Points - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (3)
PIMs - Brayden Boehm (11)
Plus/Minus - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Jack Kachkowski / Gavin McKenna / Marcus Pacheco (+2)
Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)
Save % - Jordan Switzer (.909)
GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.12)
Shutouts - N/A
Special Teams:
Power Play: 1 - 10 - 0%
Penalty Kill: 12 - 14 - 85.7%
Recent Milestones: Mathew Ward and Josh Van Mulligen recently hit major milestones in games played. Ward reached the 200 games played plateau on September 21st and Van Mulligen hit the 150 game mark on September 27th.
Upcoming Milestones: A few Tigers are quickly approaching their 150th game played. Jonas Woo (148), Hunter St. Martin (148) and Shane Smith (142) will all reach the mark before the end of the month. Ryder Ritchie and Marcus Pacheco are also quickly approaching point milestones. Ritchie is one away from 100 career points and Pacheco is two away from 50.
NHL Signing: Andrew Basha recently signed a three-year entry-level contract with his hometown Calgary Flames. Basha was drafted this summer by the Flames 41st overall (Round 2, Pick 9) in the NHL Entry Draft.
Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 6 rookies.
Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 6 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 3 - 16-year-old.
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)
Previous Games
2-1 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels (Pre-Season)
6-3 Loss - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)
4-2 Win - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings
4-2 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels
4-3 Loss - Vs Red Deer Rebels
Next Five Games:
Friday, October 4 - @ Red Deer Rebels
Saturday, October 5 - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors
Wednesday, October 9 - Vs Red Deer Rebels
Friday, October 11 - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings
Saturday, October 12 - Vs Vancouver Giants
