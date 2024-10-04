Max Graham Returned To Kelowna Rockets From New Jersey Devils

October 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets forward Max Graham

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kelowna Rockets forward Max Graham(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The New Jersey Devils announced today that 20-year-old forward Max Graham has been returned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2024-25 season.

Graham was selected with the 139th pick in the fifth round by the Devils in this past June's NHL Draft in Las Vegas. He suited up in his first NHL preseason game on Thursday when the Devils travelled to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.

With Graham now returned, Andrew Cristall is the lone remaining Rocket away at National Hockey League training camp as he remains with the Washington Capitals.

It's expected that Graham will join the Rockets on the road and be in the lineup on Friday night when the Rockets take on the Spokane Chiefs on October 4 before finishing their short road trip the following night in Tri-City against the Americans. The Rockets next home game will be on Friday, October 11 when they host the Portland Winterhawks in the Canadian Cancer night.

Tickets for next Friday's game, as well as all other Rockets games, are available at Select Your Tickets. Puck drop will go at 7:05 PM.

Graham, a Kelowna, B.C. product, was acquired in a trade with the Everett Silvertips in the summer of 2021. Since then, he has played in 185 games with the Rockets, scoring 43 goals and adding 96 points and 243 penalty minutes. He has also worn a letter the past two season with the club.

The 20-year-old power forward posted career highs last year, posting 20 goals and 42 points in 67 regular season games while chipping in with eight points in 11 playoff games.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.