Somerset Patriots Record Their First-Ever No-Hitter

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (51-32) made history with the franchise's first-ever no-hitter in a 7-0 win over the Bowie Baysox (49-33) at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday evening.

Luis Severino, Shawn Semple and Ron Marinaccio combined to put up zeros throughout the game, the one blemish was a walk with one out in the ninth inning. The three struck out 11 batters in the game.

Severino took the mound for his second rehab start in Somerset and pitched four perfect innings with five strikeouts. He threw 48 pitches in the contest with 36 of them for strikes.

Semple (W, 5-2) took over in relief and went four innings and struck out five to earn the win.

The Patriots put up four runs in the third inning on RBI singles by Oswaldo Cabrera and Josh Breaux, while Dermis Garcia plated two more on a base hit.

Somerset's power came out in the next inning as Frederick Cuevas launched a solo shot to right (1) and Oswald Peraza later hit a two-run homer (7) to break the game open for a seven-run advantage.

Ryan Conroy (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after he allowed four runs on four hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Patriots will take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) beginning Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

