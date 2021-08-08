Late Erie Rally Costs Senators in Series Finale

August 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators lost the final game of their six-game series Sunday to the Erie SeaWolves 9-4 at FNB Field. The Sens led 4-2 into the 8th inning when Erie sent 10 batters to the plate scoring seven runs to stun the Senators. The Sens did load the bases with one out in the ninth inning but failed to capitalize, stranding the bases loaded.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Gerardo Carrillo made his Senators and Nationals organization debut with five solid innings. He allowed a two-run home run in the first inning but settled down striking out two and walking two while allowing six hits. He faced 21 batters, throwing 48 strikes and 83 total pitches.

Carson Teel was outstanding, tossing two scoreless innings striking out three while allowing a hit and a walk.

Frankie Bartow faced five batters in one-third inning of work, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks.

Jhon Romero inherited a bases-loaded one out situation and allowed all three runners to score. His line was two-thirds of an inning, three runs on three hits and a strikeout.

Bryan Dobzanski pitched the ninth inning allowing a hit.

WITH THE GAVEL

Nick Banks had three hits and drove in two runs while scoring a run.

Cole Freeman went 2-for-5 and scored twice.

Jackson Cluff had two hits and scored a run.

Brady Lindsly had two hits in four trips.

Donovan Casey drove in two runs with a sac fly and an RBI single.

FILIBUSTERS

After committing an error in four straight games, the Senators were errorless Sunday. The game time Sunday was 3:09. Since July 4 Nick Banks is 34-for-98 (.347) with 5 HRs and 20 RBIs.

ON DECK

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.