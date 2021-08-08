Ponies Shut out Sea Dogs in Series Finale

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Rumble Ponies (36-46) used strong pitching from starter Jose Butto to blank the Portland Sea Dogs (49-33) for the third time this series en-route to a 5-0 victory.

Jose Butto (2-0) pitched six scoreless innings allowing a hit with no walks and eight strikeouts. Butto allowed only two base-runners during his start with Kole Cottam reaching in the third inning on a hit-by-pitch and Grant Williams hitting a single to leadoff the sixth. Butto combined with the bullpen to throw the Ponies fourth shut-out of the season and third of the series.

The Ponies started the scoring in the fourth on a Carlos Rincon solo home-run to take a 1-0 lead. Rincon finished 3-3 on the day to extend his hit-streak to 11 games.

Binghamton would add on three more runs in the sixth inning courtesy of a David Rodriguez single, a Yoel Romero walk, and a fielder's choice from Jake Mangum to extend the Ponies lead to 4-0.

In the eighth inning, Yoel Romero doubled to score Matt Winaker and put the Ponies on top 5-0. Allan Winans, Colin Holderman, and Eric Orze pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to preserve the shutout.

Sea Dogs starter Brayan Bello took the loss going five innings allowing four runs with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their season-long 13-game homestand as they face the Hartford Yard Goats for the first of six games starting Tuesday night at 6:35 PM ET.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Ponies have won back-to-back series for the first time this season...Binghamton has now won 8 of their last 10 games.

