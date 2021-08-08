Yard Goats Score 10 Unanswered Runs in Victory

August 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH - Trailing 5-0 after two innings, the Yard Goats scored ten unanswered runs en route to a 10-5 victory against the Fisher Cats in the final of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Coco Montes smashed a pair of two-run home runs, his second multiple homer game of the season, leading a 13 hit-attack. Hartford broke a 5-5 tie by scoring five runs in the eighth inning on four hits, including three doubles, a sacrifice fly, an error, and hit by pitch. The Yard Goats are off tomorrow and will continue their road trip on Tuesday night in Binghamton, New York.

The Fisher Cats scored five runs over the first two innings off Hartford starter David Hill. LJ Talley added to a 1-0 lead with a two-run home run in the first inning, giving New Hampshire a 3-0 advantage. Demi Orimoloye led off the second inning with a homer, and Vinny Capra's RBI single scored Samad Taylor to make it 5-0.

The Yard Goats stranded leadoff doubles in the first two innings. However, Hartford began its comeback in the third as Coco Montes cranked a two-run home run down the left field line, making it a 5-2 game. Montes connected again in the fifth, this time a liner to deep left center, pulling the Yard Goats within one at 5-4. It was the second time he has enjoyed a multiple homer game with the other one coming on July 25 at Bowie. The Yard Goats tied the game in the sixth inning on a wild pitch as Matt McLaughlin scored from third base.

The Yard Goats scored five runs in the eighth inning to take a 10-5 lead off reliever Emerson Jimenez. Casey Golden led off with a double and scored the go-ahead run on an error. Matt Hearn doubled home Matt McLaughin to make it 7-5 and Jose Gomez doubled home Hearn to make it 8-5. The rally continued when Coco Montes got hit with the bases loaded, scoring Max George to make it 9-5 and Gomes scored on Elehuris Montero's sacrifice fly.

The Yard Goats begin the second leg of the two-city 12-game road trip on Tuesday night (6:35 PM) in Binghamton, New York against the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, August 17th to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

--

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5

WP- Nate Griep (1-0)

LP- Emerson Jimenez (1-3)

T-3:04

A-4,752

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.