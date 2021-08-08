Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators
August 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (44-39, 7.5 GB SW Div, 4th) AT HARRISBURG SENATORS (30-52, 21.0 GB SW Div, 6th)
RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-2, 4.66 ERA) VS. RHP GERARDO CARRILLO (3-2, 4.25 ERA)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 / 1:00 PM / FNB FIELD
GAME #84 / ROAD GAME #41 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-4, 4.25 ERA) vs. LHP OMAR CRUZ (1-2, 3.75 ERA)
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-4, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP TRAVIS MACGREGOR (3-4, 5.09 ERA)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (3-4, 6.24 ERA) vs. RHP JEFF PASSANTINO (1-5, 4.01 ERA)
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves snapped a two-game slide with a 7-0 shutout win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at FNB Field. It marked Erie's first shutout win since July 11. The SeaWolves took the lead in the top of the first inning against Senators starter Mario Sanchez when Riley Greene led off the game and connected on a solo home run, his 11th. Erie added three more home runs to pile on to the lead, with one from Kerry Carpenter and two from Josh Lester. It marked the first multi-home run game for Lester since 2018. Erie starter Beau Brieske was lights out in his second Double-A start. He hurled seven scoreless frames allowing five hits with no walks and four strikeouts. It was the first time an Erie starter has worked seven innings this season. Chavez Fernander helped complete the shutout, tossing the final two innings of the game.
